As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined While Renaissance Group Has Boosted Holding by $3.71 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 69.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 93,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 290,744 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 19,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 154,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, up from 134,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 1.65 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth invested in 1,447 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Somerset Tru Commerce holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 15,066 shares. Mairs And holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication holds 25,455 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 6,916 were accumulated by Argent. 4,320 were reported by First Interstate Bancshares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 13,380 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 6,226 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs accumulated 99,396 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate has invested 0.4% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First City Cap Management has invested 0.9% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mufg Americas stated it has 12,071 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,823 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 2,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Co Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 142,208 shares to 6,532 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,762 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 96,233 shares to 825,290 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Com invested in 4,706 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 269 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 152,240 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brinker Capital holds 2,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 185,045 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 17,518 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 24,208 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 11,400 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 86,658 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% or 204,344 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 209,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global Larger Than S&P 500 Component Under Armour – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.