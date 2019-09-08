As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Upped by $710,446 Its Holding; Redmile Group Position in Xencor (XNCR) Lowered by $1.49 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 586,449 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 578,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 340,419 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 186,477 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is j2 Global (JCOM) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J2 Global Appoints Nate Simmons as President, Cloud Services – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “J2 Global (JCOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eFax Corporate Launches Fax Router Feature for Digital Cloud Fax Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,124 shares to 45,358 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 95,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,039 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 7,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 65 were accumulated by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Raymond James And Associate holds 68,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust & has invested 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Northern Tru Corporation owns 795,230 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 5,322 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.05% or 7,307 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 264 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 645,266 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 175,039 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Co Investment Advisors Lp reported 86,251 shares. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,300 shares.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bvf Inc Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 95,160 shares. 19,139 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 141,619 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 443 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 21,278 shares. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 12,300 shares. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 40,899 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 1,404 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 297,655 shares. 422,325 are held by Loomis Sayles And Lp. D E Shaw Com reported 13,056 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co owns 436,429 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.