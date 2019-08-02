As J2 Global (JCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Raised Holding; Intuit (INTU) Holder Colony Group Has Cut Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 92,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 760,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.86 million, up from 668,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 15,476 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 10,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 93,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, down from 103,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $275.7. About 197,145 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Co L L C has invested 0.51% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tiemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. M&T Bank has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 21,628 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Horizon Limited Company invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 247,780 shares. 34,115 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc. Glynn Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 1,337 shares. Lpl Financial Limited owns 20,508 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,056 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 10,277 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.86% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 304,289 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 140,687 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,580 shares to 43,107 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 40,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).