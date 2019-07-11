As J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Share Price Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Position; Wolverine Asset Management Holding in Nike (Call) (NKE) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NKE) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (JCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 47,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,426 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 152,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in J2 Global Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 97,001 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21,663 shares to 87,705 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 79,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,579 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 25,525 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 145,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

