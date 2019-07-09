As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Viasat (VSAT) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $466,081

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 29,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 118,696 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 4.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M. $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 12,056 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 731,172 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bridger Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.95% or 480,179 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.78M shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,596 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ameriprise holds 145,990 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 20,200 shares. Bluecrest Capital holds 2,800 shares. Aperio Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,256 shares. Financial Engines Advsr holds 25,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 154 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 135,963 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 858,481 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,571 shares to 115,617 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 197,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 221.95 million shares. Mairs Pwr Inc has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 249,289 shares. Allen Hldgs New York owns 30,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 392,421 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates holds 1,998 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il holds 1.58M shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Management has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.04% or 16,981 shares. Aspen Inv, Michigan-based fund reported 19,580 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 73,044 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 17,269 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River Road Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,310 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 1.63% or 402,536 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,960 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.