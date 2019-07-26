As J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Raised Position by $486,113; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding Raised by Accredited Investors Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘We’re All In’: JPMorgan Chase Increases Detroit Investment To $200M – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Concepts Entrepreneurs Pitched At Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways Event In Detroit – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,028 shares to 48,690 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,517 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership owns 13,495 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 3.07 million shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 71,844 shares. 15,535 are held by Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. Washington Trust National Bank has invested 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ci Invests stated it has 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Securities Gru reported 184,596 shares stake. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,807 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 218,312 shares. Becker Mngmt stated it has 702,774 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. 47,177 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 5,567 shares stake. Westwood Gru holds 1.95% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. 82,768 are owned by Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc. Associated Banc holds 2.28% or 391,130 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank and BMW partner on new credit card – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 47,301 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp stated it has 96,119 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,052 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.53% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc has 5,034 shares. 54,713 are held by Community Commercial Bank Na. Central Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.1% or 9,674 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 569,995 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested in 126,267 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). City Holding Company owns 0.71% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 52,532 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 25,571 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Co holds 12,946 shares.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 52,083 shares to 349,156 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.