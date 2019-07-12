As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Position; Trellus Management Company Has Boosted Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Stake by $462,760

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.22% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 52,647 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,793 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, up from 184,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 4.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 4,276 shares. Cna Finance owns 49,976 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.02% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 312,494 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,230 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% or 34,261 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 6,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 310,641 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 16,062 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 83,000 shares stake. Msd Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 19,879 shares. Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 0.63% or 119,181 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 40,127 shares. 17,900 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 10,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares to 7,401 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

