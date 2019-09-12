As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Price Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Position; Quantum Capital Management Upped Sientra (SIEN) Position by $718,692

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 119,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 344,741 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 224,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 533,702 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 133,559 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93M, up from 129,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 8.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 1.07 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com stated it has 98,151 shares. 99,103 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 2.52 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0.98% or 57.80M shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,098 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,605 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt stated it has 39,686 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 8.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.70M shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 823,573 shares. Skylands Cap Llc owns 1.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 91,800 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 3.12% or 1.74 million shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty owns 93,000 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.09% or 51,642 shares in its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,907 shares to 49,466 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 27,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,399 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millrace Asset Gru holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 250,000 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 344,741 are held by Quantum Management. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 111,174 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co holds 10,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,200 were reported by First Manhattan. Stephens Ar holds 254,832 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.25 million are held by Schroder Inv Management. Granahan Inv Ma invested in 0.31% or 1.02 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 12,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,893 shares. Endurant Cap Management Limited Partnership has 1.29 million shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. 2,102 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares to 305,688 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. The insider Sullivan Keith J bought $119,997. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of stock.