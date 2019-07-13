As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Upped by Oakmont Partners Llc

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 134,523 shares. 10,499 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland And Co holds 4.26% or 60,518 shares in its portfolio. 12,562 are held by Harber Asset Mgmt Lc. Glovista Invs owns 3,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pzena Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scge Lp invested in 889,698 shares or 6.54% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,841 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Inc owns 6,156 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc reported 405,455 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Ccm Advisers Lc accumulated 125,380 shares or 2.48% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,053 were reported by Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru. Dodge & Cox accumulated 2.07% or 24.94M shares. C M Bidwell invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 10.25 million shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 307,566 shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Inc reported 71,308 shares. 2.29 million were reported by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp. Heritage Investors Mngmt invested 1.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.6% or 442,189 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has 9,201 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank reported 13,200 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company reported 467,114 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 280,116 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13.

