As J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Valuation Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Raised Stake; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Share Price Rose, Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased by $5.69 Million Its Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 234,057 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 29,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 711,060 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.46 million, down from 740,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 1.92 million shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) by 31,641 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 305,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

