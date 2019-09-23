As J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $748,695; H Partners Management Has Lowered Its Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $5.64 Million as Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 2.40M shares traded or 105.61% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 48,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Int Invsts holds 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23.15 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,925 shares. New England Investment Retirement Group Inc accumulated 6,695 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd reported 0.91% stake. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management accumulated 19,289 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 70,293 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 295,180 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Centurylink Management Company has 1.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 21,725 shares. Fagan Associates owns 67,858 shares or 3.08% of their US portfolio. 27,501 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 709,417 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Inc has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 47,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,480 shares to 9,790 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks are poised to hit another record this week, yet investor mood has darkened – CNBC” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Aramark’s (NYSE:ARMK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Receipt of NYSE Notice of Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04M for 5.68 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.