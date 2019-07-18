As J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Raised by $841,936 Its Position; Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Shareholder Albert D Mason Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59 million, up from 461,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 4.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 855,194 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares to 670,067 shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 206,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6 DEP NCM PFD EE declares $0.375000 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Hormel Foods Stock Is Making a Move Up As Brands Top Grocery Categories – Investorplace.com" on March 31, 2019

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.