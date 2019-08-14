As J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Upped by $1.53 Million Its Stake; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed by $928,000 Its Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.04M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 2.22M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,430 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Grp Inc invested in 0.44% or 48,592 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Management Nv has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,592 shares. Stonehearth Mgmt Ltd reported 6,027 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us. Agf Invests America Inc invested in 52,943 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Moreover, South Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,462 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Trust reported 171,210 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 116,605 shares. Waverton Management Ltd reported 1.00M shares. Botty has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Int Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4.66 million shares. Markel stated it has 186,150 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 2.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 212,491 shares. 63,160 were reported by Cornerstone Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Gru owns 2,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Indiana-based Goelzer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.5% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 79,959 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Advsrs Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 13,031 shares. Conning holds 0.24% or 94,545 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 52,981 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,035 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Geode Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Johnson Gru Inc accumulated 19,040 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 15,765 shares. 9,727 are held by Park National Corporation Oh. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 6,063 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 613,309 shares to 8.74 million shares, valued at $113.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 164,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).