As J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered by $7.49 Million Its Position; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.03 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 67,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548.16 million, down from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

