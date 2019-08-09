As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Eastern Bank Lifted Its Stake by $4.76 Million; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Share Price Declined While Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Eastern Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 47,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 313,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 266,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 8,228 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Jones Thomas Randy. $1,395 worth of stock was bought by Schwabe Charles E. on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 379 shares valued at $4,897 was made by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann. TURNER FRANK K JR bought 108 shares worth $1,395.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 880,873 shares. Northern Trust reported 141,767 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 58,630 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 27,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Ltd Liability Co owns 200,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 773 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 202 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 16,298 shares. Wms Partners Lc has invested 0.48% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (LQD) by 309,308 shares to 17,645 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 210,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,123 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 56.17M shares. Sarasin & Llp invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Llp has 56 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 71,671 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.74% or 13.99 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,242 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bragg Advisors has 63,055 shares. 60,682 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sonata Grp Inc holds 14,279 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 166,347 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 55,245 are owned by Mengis Cap Mgmt. Heritage Management holds 252,353 shares.

