As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Value Rose, Northstar Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $888,800; Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 3.60 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 122,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 6.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

