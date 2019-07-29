As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Holding by $592,180; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding Held by Rothschild Investment Corp

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 23,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 7.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 14,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 15.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history; 02/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Facebook to release PyTorch 1.0 and open-source AI tools for translation and gameplay; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is investigating whether secretive firm Palantir had ‘improper’ access to user data; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability Company reported 200,166 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 263,400 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,429 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.13% or 606,993 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69 million shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,080 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,757 shares. Ipswich Inv Company has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Corp owns 6,664 shares. Accredited Inc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 4.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,383 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 4,640 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0.34% or 32,357 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 1.06% stake.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) by 9,776 shares to 6,442 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,730 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Fincl Svcs accumulated 8,458 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.12% or 2,308 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,638 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 5,415 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 157,561 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Td Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 3.96% or 7.95 million shares. B T Dba Alpha has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Narwhal has 2.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Capital reported 146,447 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,345 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

