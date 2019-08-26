As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Cut Its Holding by $468,640; Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Plantronics New (PLT) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 4,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, down from 11,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 7.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 712,309 shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,151 shares to 22,187 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 0.03% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Llc reported 37,460 shares stake. Fort Washington Inc Oh invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Tech reported 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Street accumulated 1.16M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 9,823 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 8,562 shares. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 339,952 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 21,168 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,710 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 26,600 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,004 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,319 shares to 26,930 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,779 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund #57 (PRHYX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.