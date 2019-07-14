As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Raised by $888,800 Its Stake; Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $405,636 as Market Value Declined

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.54% or 281,490 shares. Choate Investment Advisors invested in 102,448 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 391,130 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 103,300 were reported by Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,101 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 733,012 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.67M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,974 shares. 17,905 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.79% or 28,578 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt stated it has 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Horizon Ltd Llc has 2.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,289 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.23% or 26,744 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 52,760 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 1.42 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Castleark Management Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 38,880 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc reported 18,857 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 116,300 shares. Duff Phelps Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,060 shares. Cadence Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 6,805 were reported by Prelude Cap Ltd Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 81,897 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 1.90 million shares. 138 are owned by Paragon Cap Limited Company. Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 182,171 shares. 3.75 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. Of Virginia Va reported 9,828 shares. United Finance Advisers Lc reported 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.