As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Laffer Investments Trimmed Holding by $6.61 Billion; As Plantronics New (Put) (PLT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Lowered by $2.04 Million Its Stake

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (PLT) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 55,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 144,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 128,585 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript)

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 59,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777.35 million, down from 66,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 3.41 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,874 were reported by 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Lc. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 62,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 76,106 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,537 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 12,675 shares. Bragg Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 76,031 shares. 9,700 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.06% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Lapides Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 161,100 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 60 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 260,116 shares to 432,703 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 179,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 83 shares to 24,310 shares, valued at $2.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan Capped Etf.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.13 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

