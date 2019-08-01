As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed by $13.40 Million Its Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 10.74 million shares traded or 126.84% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88 million shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 44,555 shares. Aviva Plc owns 144,781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 8,844 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 25.86M were accumulated by Blackrock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 78,930 shares stake. Asset Strategies reported 20,311 shares. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 223,702 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 39,694 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Optimum Advsr holds 634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.49% or 226,574 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.84% or 3.05M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Llc owns 337,965 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Guardian Invest reported 2.01% stake. 46,280 are held by Hudson Bay Cap L P. Culbertson A N And Company holds 3.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,050 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 574,794 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.9% or 103,000 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 2,873 shares. 6.71 million are owned by Prudential. Us Savings Bank De reported 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baskin Fin has invested 3.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowling Port Ltd Liability Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,569 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 37,347 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares to 41,920 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).