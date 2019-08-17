As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Interocean Capital Has Raised Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined, Finemark National Bank & Trust Upped by $435,540 Its Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 69,953 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 64,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.66M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.55% or 82,397 shares. Smith Salley Associate stated it has 83,006 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.21% or 212,930 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 17,963 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 147,650 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 280 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 40,986 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Counsel has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eaton Vance stated it has 5,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,523 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,687 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,710 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,095 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Associates Incorporated holds 8.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.97M shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd owns 2,342 shares. Cap Incorporated Ok reported 76,201 shares. Huber Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ar Asset Mngmt owns 81,134 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,158 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Com has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meeder Asset invested in 68,657 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 66,045 are owned by Laffer Invs. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2.93% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. New England Investment & Retirement Gru stated it has 5,262 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,685 shares. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,571 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Westwood Corp Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 4,017 shares to 80,744 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 150,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).