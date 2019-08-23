As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Trimmed Holding; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Increased Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 423,743 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,279 shares to 45,598 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cons Disc Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.79M shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,848 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selz Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 88,000 shares. 2,386 are owned by Finance Mgmt Pro. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 669,796 shares. Intl Invsts invested 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.77% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 10.25 million shares. Regent Inv Mgmt owns 3.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,300 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Noesis Mangement reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Chem State Bank accumulated 137,800 shares or 1.57% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – 2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 58,300 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 870,764 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 36,255 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.48M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,154 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Driehaus Capital Lc owns 193,461 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 16,187 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 160,498 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 20,240 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 52,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr invested in 0.18% or 426,806 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 545,911 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.