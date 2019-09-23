As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Stake by $3.48 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Position by $180.81 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 31,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 637,410 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.26 million, up from 606,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 134,700 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 3.23% or 10,152 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 41,500 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 105,079 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 605 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 186 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 9,094 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 7,600 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 777 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP holds 1,798 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.83% or 2,108 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 747 shares. Wms Prns Limited Co reported 2,895 shares. First State Bank reported 790 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd accumulated 1,732 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc Com Class A by 10,441 shares to 363,291 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 63,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc Co (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,027 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Tradewinds Llc holds 2,428 shares. Community And Inv Communication invested 4.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 177,694 shares. Kistler holds 0.77% or 18,132 shares. Msd Prtnrs LP reported 75,000 shares. 11,983 were reported by Orca Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Boston Prns holds 0.38% or 2.54 million shares. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 575,641 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Scotia Inc owns 998,566 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2,787 shares. International Ltd Ca reported 2.09% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sadoff Mgmt Llc reported 5,378 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.