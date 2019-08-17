As J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Howard Capital Management Lifted Holding by $356,732; Starboard Value LP Upped Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $16.25 Million as Shares Rose

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 125,094 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,532 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 154,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 151,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Sector Etf (Xle) (XLE) by 27,974 shares to 34,250 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 356,530 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16.55 million shares. Montag A reported 82,289 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 132,945 shares. Kenmare Cap Lc reported 0.63% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Llc invested in 1.03% or 36,490 shares. 15,763 were accumulated by Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability Com. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls owns 7,596 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Hexavest holds 2.03% or 1.58 million shares. First American Bankshares owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,844 shares. Odey Asset Management Group holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,440 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 0.09% or 6,664 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 1.06% stake. Duncker Streett & Incorporated owns 55,170 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 251,782 shares.

