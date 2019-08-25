As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Its Stake by $2.23 Million; Air Prods Chems Com (APD) Holder Pggm Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $18.42 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (APD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 96,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 96,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 193,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 946,772 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,561 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 179,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (NYSE:EXR) by 1.22 million shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $201.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com A Siriusxm.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 58,100 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Meeder Asset has 2,180 shares. The Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Benin Management reported 2,605 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc invested in 0.01% or 35,798 shares. 6,634 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Freshford Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 284,822 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested in 0.03% or 93,592 shares. Ca stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 55,666 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Moreover, Covington Capital has 0.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,516 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 64,054 shares. Alleghany De holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 378,000 shares. Washington holds 0.03% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And reported 25,137 shares stake.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 29,003 shares to 128,295 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 169,992 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 3.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 55,875 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,946 shares. 44,014 are owned by Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp. Hanson Mcclain invested in 8,007 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Advisors Limited Company has 71,058 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 2.67% or 111,531 shares in its portfolio. 5,415 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Kenmare Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 5,000 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Bankshares has 30,569 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.06% or 8.13 million shares in its portfolio. 12,117 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Trust Of Vermont invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.