As J P Morgan Chas (JPM) Share Price Rose, Enterprise Financial Services Increased Holding by $2.75 Million; Caxton Has Raised Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Shares Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in J P Morgan Chas (JPM) by 161.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 27,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,014 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 16,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in J P Morgan Chas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 6.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 14,382 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 19,897 shares. 337,965 were reported by Palladium Prtn Lc. Paradigm Asset Company Lc accumulated 47,000 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 61,288 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp holds 105,872 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 117,413 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca, a California-based fund reported 64,610 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.96 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited has 5.43M shares. Mariner Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Savant Cap Limited Company has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,440 shares. 10,066 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Colrain Capital Limited Liability has 7,700 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason invested in 2,082 shares. First City Capital Incorporated invested 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.