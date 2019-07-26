As J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Shares Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $510,390

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 8.50M shares traded or 82.50% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,872 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.97 million, down from 396,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 56,809 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Blackstone & Northrop Grumman – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,000 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Manhattan Com has 52,615 shares. Wright holds 0.96% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 22,487 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 9,415 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Canandaigua Financial Bank invested in 0.67% or 32,787 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company holds 104,000 shares. Horrell Mgmt has 297 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advsr LP has 0.88% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fil Limited has 309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamlin Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.47% or 310,335 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 56,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0.36% or 22.04M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 9,701 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of stock or 15,798 shares. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,317 shares to 342,756 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,517 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mngmt. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 656 shares in its portfolio. 51 were reported by Prelude Mngmt Lc. Proshare Lc stated it has 63,334 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has 23,021 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 10,897 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 217,126 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 11,938 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 72,850 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.75 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 3,493 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.09% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 18,523 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.02% or 23,600 shares.

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Dean Foods Gain on Cost Saving & Diversification Plans? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Food Recall of Fit & Active Southwest Veggie Stuffed Sandwiches – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Beats on Earnings & Revenues in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on November 10, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Share Price Has Gained 71% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.