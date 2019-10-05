As J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Union Bankshares Increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $1.61 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902.29 million, down from 8,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in J M Smucker Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 478,561 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 499.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,710 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: The J.M. Smucker Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 8 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $433.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $249.70 million for 12.35 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.13% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mackenzie Financial has 14,726 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 15,714 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 661 shares. Creative Planning holds 10,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). American Gp Inc Inc invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Founders Mgmt Limited Company reported 26,004 shares. 232,000 are owned by Old Republic Corp. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 327 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication holds 36,729 shares. Regions holds 5,777 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,690 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.83 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 98,511 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 219,600 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). De Burlo Group Inc invested 1.72% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 44,388 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Middleton And Co Ma holds 5,171 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 5,700 shares. 2.55 million were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,119 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 600 shares. Martin Currie has invested 1.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 801,881 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 433,159 shares.