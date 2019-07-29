As Ituran Location (ITRN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location (ITRN) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 34,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 121,995 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has risen 4.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 11, 2019 : ITRN, CNTY, SBPH – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, August 28, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ituran Announces UBI Agreement With Israel’s Leading Insurance Company Harel – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finan (NYSE:SNV) by 274,351 shares to 745,438 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Nation (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 28 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $12.21 million for 14.40 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 55,506 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 887 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 34,648 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advsrs invested in 0.4% or 16,429 shares. 11,518 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 41,351 shares. Tru Investment Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 29,419 shares. Alethea Limited holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,727 shares. 382,900 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.4% or 24,261 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru owns 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,881 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 8,856 shares. Quaker Cap Invests Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood reported 17,250 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.95 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.