As Ituran Location And Control LTD (ITRN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; Monetary Management Group Raised Its Position in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) as Share Value Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Ltd (ITRN) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 24,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 79,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 56,926 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 319% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 1.34 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares to 468,659 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) by 82,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.