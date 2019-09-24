As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Valuation Declined, Simcoe Capital Management Decreased Stake by $9.69 Million; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Price Rose, Advent International Cut Holding

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.50 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 2.24M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 56,926 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited owns 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 7,742 shares. Victory owns 94,871 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co has 1.2% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 173,349 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 17,902 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 153,969 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 51 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 37,820 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Inc holds 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 8,695 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 31,157 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.17M shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 18,229 shares. 101,126 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Federated Pa has invested 0.19% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).