As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $9.69 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $501,160

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 33,812 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $294.72. About 182,925 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.