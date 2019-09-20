As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Share Value Declined, Holder Simcoe Capital Management Lowered Stake; Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by $4.88 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 33,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 540,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.53 million, up from 507,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 53,156 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 387,867 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 35,685 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.14% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has invested 0.3% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 6,034 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc invested in 25,818 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 158,306 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Dodge And Cox reported 2,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Lc has 1,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 684,186 shares. Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 10,144 shares.

