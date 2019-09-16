As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Share Value Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $499,800; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 3.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 45,250 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,000 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,753 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.88M are held by Investors. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.59M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 452,778 shares. York Mngmt Glob Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 530,126 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% or 38,600 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Camarda Llc reported 612 shares. 80,002 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Prudential holds 0.03% or 409,165 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 108 shares. Wexford Capital Lp reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thomas White Limited holds 0.08% or 9,200 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13,240 shares to 28,090 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

