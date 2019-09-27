As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Market Value Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Stake by $319,592

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 145,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 134,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 22.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 10,774 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Inv House reported 661,813 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.65 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 2.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas reported 13,697 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 921,376 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Renaissance Gru Inc Limited Liability owns 32,859 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dorsey & Whitney Com Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Factory Mutual Insur Co accumulated 3.36 million shares. Smith Salley Assocs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fjarde Ap owns 2.67M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. First Natl Trust accumulated 92,948 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 341,676 shares or 1.98% of the stock.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).