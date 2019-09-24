As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $499,800; Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Stake in Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) by $1.39 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 153,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 483,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 329,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 438,217 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 26,842 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares to 30,750 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 14.93 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn) by 8.50 million shares to 19.25M shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Ardagh Group S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 25,589 shares stake. River And Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.36% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aperio Gp Lc invested in 0% or 109,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 684,974 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 283,117 shares stake. 830 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc. Parametric Associates Llc reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 107,082 were accumulated by Tcw Grp. Rbf holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 113,697 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 26,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 5,121 shares. Donald Smith And Incorporated accumulated 2.69M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 10,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.