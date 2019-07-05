As Itron (ITRI) Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $557,566; Contrarian Capital Management Cut Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 334,456 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 112,080 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.47M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $37.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 365,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

