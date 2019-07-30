As Itron (ITRI) Stock Value Declined, Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Position; As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Decreased Position by $8.70 Million

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 23,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 84,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 75,699 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging's Collapsible Cup; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International's Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group Incorporated Inc invested in 5,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.55 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 87,839 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Blackrock has 13.31M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 21,936 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa owns 200,623 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stanley holds 55,906 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 371,615 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 2.02M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.87 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Mgmt Inc owns 7,576 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Eagle Boston invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 95,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Shelton Cap has 451 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Aperio Limited Com holds 0.01% or 28,752 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 253,752 shares. Marcato Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 167,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 93,861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $18.89M for 32.48 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.