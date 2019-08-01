As Itron (ITRI) Stock Rose, Water Asset Management Lifted by $557,566 Its Holding; Thermon Group Hldgs Com (THR) Position Upped by Kempen Capital Management

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 217,364 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (THR) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 76,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 529,613 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 452,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 178,727 shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 212,500 shares to 295,800 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,273 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,455 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 13,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Stephens Ar holds 10,717 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Parametric Associate Ltd holds 41,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 33,335 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 8,568 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New South Cap Inc reported 669,999 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 114,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 31,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Com accumulated 63,397 shares. 253,709 are owned by Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int owns 25,582 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co has 11,760 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 1.03 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 11,533 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 286,000 are held by Robecosam Ag. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 400 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 2,889 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 18,614 shares. Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 80,950 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru holds 990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 42,767 shares.

