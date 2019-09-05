As Itron (ITRI) Stock Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered by $659,456 Its Stake; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 14,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 36,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 51,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 111,833 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 247,699 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 1.18 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.13% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jlb And Assoc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 2,549 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has 1,700 shares. Cypress holds 1,937 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 2,697 shares. Lazard Asset Limited has 309,474 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 113,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors holds 4,641 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 2,300 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc reported 193,413 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.15% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 12,696 shares. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research’s 4.5% Dividend Hike Boosts Shareholder Return – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 23,970 shares. State Street Corporation reported 968,283 shares. 817,295 are held by Cardinal Mngmt Ct. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,394 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 43,354 shares. 1,381 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,666 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 203,434 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 95,354 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Fdx has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,019 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.54 million for 26.60 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 434,448 shares to 519,082 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 144,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).