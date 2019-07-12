As Itron (ITRI) Stock Declined, Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $659,456; As Markel (MKL) Shares Rose, Weitz Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $2.99 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 14,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 51,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 202,925 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1118.36. About 33,339 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 200,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $122,140 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was bought by Connell K Bruce. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $101,300 was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. 350 shares were sold by Ziegler Lynda L., worth $19,012 on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

