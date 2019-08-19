As Itron (ITRI) Shares Rose, Water Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Roffman Miller Associates Holds Position in Church & Dwight Co (CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 268,669 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14 million, up from 261,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.17M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 429,636 shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 65,394 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.14% or 203,434 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 425,361 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 205,609 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Street invested in 0% or 968,283 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Fmr Llc owns 253,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 57,400 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 60,752 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 22,817 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,451 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 47,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 21,188 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.