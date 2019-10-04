As Itron (ITRI) Shares Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $84.61 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $86.46 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 28,331 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 4.07M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.77M, down from 6.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 914,167 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 388,331 shares stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Whittier Trust has 25 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited owns 1,019 shares. Mesirow Inv Mgmt reported 370 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 137,500 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 0.02% or 402,175 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 66,639 shares. 308,258 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. State Street reported 996,199 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 73,725 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board. Water Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.79 million for 27.44 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $18.24 million activity.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares to 8.76 million shares, valued at $99.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Itron Inc (ITRI) President and CEO Philip Mezey Sold $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and Utility Operations – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Itron Initiates Leadership Succession – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.68 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Gru invested in 0.01% or 173 shares. Prudential Public holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 285,766 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.95 million shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Horizon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 10.68M shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has 10,515 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.29% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 17,981 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 742,558 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.96% or 176,400 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited holds 18,400 shares. Dsc Advsr LP accumulated 7,559 shares.