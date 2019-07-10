As Itron (ITRI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.60 Million; Holder Connable Office Lifted Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (ITRI) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 78,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.24 million, down from 662,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 62,382 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 187,236 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : PEP, ABT, ASML, USB, MS, BK, ERIC, TXT, KSU, SBNY, PNR, POL – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Stocks That Are Scorching Hot Buys – Investorplace.com” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Is Becoming A Strategic Asset For The Future Of Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,844 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks That Screamed Higher Despite Tuesdayâ€™s Major Sell-Off – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) CEO Philip Mezey on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itron, Inc. (ITRI) CEO Philip Mezey on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 270,043 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Inc. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Llc Ct holds 817,295 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 195,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0.07% or 1.16M shares. 7,666 are owned by Citigroup. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 255 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Mercantile Trust holds 7,021 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,975 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 64,700 shares. Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 12 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,327 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $83.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 67,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. $19,012 worth of stock was sold by Ziegler Lynda L. on Tuesday, January 22.