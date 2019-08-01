As Iteris (ITI) Stock Rose, Private Management Group Boosted Holding; Centurylink Investment Management Company Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Raised by $426,807 as Market Valuation Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $149.85. About 163,254 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Iteris Inc (ITI) by 106.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 99,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.59% . The institutional investor held 192,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 93,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Iteris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 387 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ITI) has risen 11.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 09/05/2018 – lteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 10/05/2018 – AgroVlR Adds lteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 16/05/2018 – LAURA SIEGAL JOINS ITERIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 22/05/2018 – Iteris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ITERIS APPOINTS PIERRE-ANDRé REBEYRAT AS VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT MANAGEMENT FOR AGRICULTURE AND WEATHER ANALYTICS; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to Iteris Performance Measurement Platform; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20,845 shares to 105,598 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 34,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,567 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

