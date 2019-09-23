As Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Stock Price Rose, Westwood Global Investments Upped Stake; Cognios Capital Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) Trimmed by $1.15 Million

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 20,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 39,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 3.60M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 594,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 42.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.11M, up from 41.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 6.31 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 2,578 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Ltd Comnpv by 14,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Class A.

