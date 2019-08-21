As Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Position; Pitcairn Company Raised Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $394,994 as Shares Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 172.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 15,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 5,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 455,500 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (ITUB) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 12.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 49.81M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.86 million, down from 62.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 11.57M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 13,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi owns 65,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 701,345 shares. Alps Advsr reported 9,098 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 8.46 million shares. Amer Grp invested in 0% or 2,066 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 904,778 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 342,552 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 7,255 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 8,018 shares. Art Advsr Limited accumulated 48,100 shares. 1.21M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Fsi Limited Com accumulated 126,926 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 336,966 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,132 shares to 6,619 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,632 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,818 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $224.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 275,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

