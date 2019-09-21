As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Increased Its Holding; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 19.50M shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares to 59,096 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 118,065 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 102,357 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dana Investment has 1.53% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shell Asset Management Co owns 9,661 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us invested in 0.64% or 1.06M shares. 110,393 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Hamel Inc has 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,750 shares. Somerset holds 1% or 34,101 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 429,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments invested in 0.08% or 288,100 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Consulta Limited accumulated 125,000 shares.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 534,621 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $181.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.