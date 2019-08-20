As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Upped Its Position by $12.81 Million; Capital International Has Decreased Its American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Stake by $1.56 Million; Shares Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 9.08M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 22,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 428,175 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

